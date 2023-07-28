Curfew imposed in parts of Clarendon

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Clarendon.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along an imaginary line approximately 2,050 metres from Wembley Centre of Excellence to New Village;

East: Along an imaginary line approximately 4,085 metres from New Village to Land Lease at the southern boundary;

South: Along an imaginary line approximately 1,560 metres from Land Lease to the Raymonds community at the western boundary;

West: Along an imaginary line approximately 4,560 metres from the Raymonds community to Wembley Centre of Excellence at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

