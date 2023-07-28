JFJ stands with interdicted Police Federation head

The are more calls for the Police High Command to discontinue disciplinary action against Police Federation chairman, Corporal Rohan James, who has been interdicted following comments he made at a funeral earlier this month.

The latest call is from human rights lobby group, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ), which condemned the interdiction, calling it "an attack against every rank-and-file member of the force who wants their well-deserved and earned overtime pay."

JFJ noted in a media release on Friday that Corporal James is being interdicted for actions taken as federation chair, and not for official police work.

"This action is unprecedented as it is important that any federation chair is able to carry out such duties without fear of retaliation or repression, or without fear of censorship," JFJ argued.

"It is unacceptable that such actions are being taken against those who work tirelessly to protect our communities and uphold the law," it continued.

JFJ called for the commissioner of police and the relevant authorities to immediately cease these actions and respect the rights of police officers to freedom of expression and association.

It also wants Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, to dialogue with the Police High Command to ensure that the police federation is not "subjected to any further unwarranted interdiction or seeming censorship".

On Thursday, the Opposition People's National Party also called for the police commissioner to rescind the interdiction.

However, the Police High Command insisted members of the police force have a responsibility to refrain from actions that breach established rules, regulations, and Force Orders and bring the organisation into disrepute.

The High Command said James' statements were found to contravene the force's rules, regulations, and Force Orders, and were viewed as disrespectful and unprofessional.

