JLP Councillor David Brown reportedly suspended from party

Highly-placed sources in the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) have confirmed that embattled Councillor David Brown, who was recently charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property, has been suspended from the party.

Brown, who is the Councillor for the Montego Bay West Division in St James, was called to a meeting today with the party's hierarchy in St Andrew.

He was reportedly advised of his suspension after the meeting.

Two weeks ago, he appeared before the St James Parish Church to answer charges related to an alleged altercation he had with a female companion in May.

Brown pleaded not guilty and the matter was subsequently referred to restorative justice to allow the parties to resolve their differences.

He is booked to return to court on September 4.

This is not Brown's first brush with the law.

In August 2018, he allegedly hit a 65-year-old man with his licensed firearm.

He spent five days in police custody before eventually being released.

Prior to that incident, Brown came under fire for reportedly verbally abusing a woman on social media in March 2018.

- Janet Silvera

