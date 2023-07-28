JRC to host train excursion on Emancipation Day

The Jamaica Railway Corporation (JRC) will host a round-trip train excursion on Emancipation Day, August 1, on the Spanish Town to Linstead leg of the railway.

Boarding for the excursion begins at 9:30 a.m. with the train set to depart at 10 a.m. and will include a tour guide and entertainment. Passengers will also get to experience the Linstead community, where vendors will have Jamaican treats on sale.

Tickets for the event are $1,500 for adults and $750 for children three to 12 years old. Interested persons can purchase tickets at the JRC’s head office in downtown Kingston, the Spanish Town Train Station and Genus Pharmacy in Portmore.

Secured parking will be available at the Spanish Town Train Station.

For more information on this Emancipation Day train excursion, call (876) 922-7259.