NEPA launches probe into mobile zoo with exotic animals

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the operation of a mobile zoo with exotic species on display to the general public.

Evidence of the zoo's operation is being circulated on social media platforms.

NEPA says the primary species on display are the Argentine black and white tegu (Salvator merianae), Bearded dragon (Pogona sp.) and the Texas brown tarantula (Aphonopelma hentzi).

The agency notes that these animals are not native species protected under the Wild Life Protection Act – 1945, but are species either imported legally into Jamaica through the pet trade, or brought in illegally across the country's borders.

NEPA is reminding that permits are required to import animals into Jamaica as these may pose serious risks of introduction of disease as well as serious invasive potential that affects the natural ecosystem.

It says persons who intend to operate a zoo must apply for and obtain the requisite permits.

NEPA says it will be consulting with the Veterinary Services Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, the Jamaica Customs Agency, and the other key agencies with mandates regulating the introduction of non-native (exotic) species to ensure that appropriate measures are in place to prevent the illegal importation of these species.

The agency is also concerned about the publication of information across social media platforms promoting the hunting and trade of protected species such as the Jamaican boa (Chilabothrus subflavus), Yellow-billed parrot (Amazona collaria), and Black-billed parrot (Amazona agilis).

The importation and/or trade of these non-native species without requisite permits are illegal under the Endangered Species (Protection, Conservation and Regulation of Trade) Act 2000.

An offence under the Act can attract a fine of not more than $2 million and/or up to two years imprisonment.

Persons found in possession of the whole or part of a protected animal without an exemption certificate will be prosecuted under the Wild Life Protection Act.

If one is found guilty, they become liable to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months.

NEPA reminds the public to immediately contact the agency at Tel #: 1-888-991-5005 or 876-754-7540 if persons are seen in possession of protected and exotic species.

