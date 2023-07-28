Sections of Central Village, St Catherine under curfew

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Central Village, St Catherine.

The curfew began at 6 p.m., on Friday, July 28 and will remain in effect until 6 p.m., on Sunday, July 30.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along an imaginary line from Ferdie Neita Road to the wooded area at the eastern boundary.

East: Along an imaginary line from the northern boundary to the Mandela Highway.

South: Along the Mandela Highway, about 802 metres from the eastern boundary, to White Marl Primary and Junior High School at the western boundary.

West: Along an imaginary line from the Mandela Highway to Ferdie Neita Road at the northern boundary.

During the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

