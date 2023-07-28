Senior prosecutor urges PM to halt debate on retirement age for the DPP

Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Kathy Ann Pyke has written to Prime Minister Andrew Holness urging him to halt voting on an amendment to the Jamaican Constitution that would move the retirement age of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) and auditor general (AuG) from 60 to 65 years.

Further, Pyke has asked that the prime minister commission an investigation into the viability of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Bill is being debated in the Senate today.

The Government tabled, debated, and passed the Constitution (Amendment of Sections 96(1) and 121(1)) Act, 2023, in the House of Representative on Tuesday.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, who piloted the bill, said the constitutionally established ceiling for the age of retirement for the DPP and AuG was five years earlier than the upper limit set in the Pensions (Public Service) Act for a public officer in the civil service.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

But in letter to Holness and Chuck on Thursday, Pyke said that the rationale given to move the retirement age for DPP Paula Llewellyn, KC, and AuG Pamela Monroe Ellis is “flawed”.

Pyke said, among other things, that the Jamaican Constitution is the supreme law and that any amendment to it must be treated with “utmost care and due consideration”.

She noted also that any amendment to it must not offend the rule of law.

“For an amendment of the Constitution in respect of the Director of Public Prosecution to be effected and in particular, Section 96, the justification must be compelling and appropriate in the public interest, the interest of justice and the needs of society,” the letter from Pyke said.

Chuck's justification does not accord with settled principles of Constitutional Law, most important of which is the recognition that the Constitution is the supreme law and any law that is in contravention of the Constitution is void ab initio, the senior deputy DPP said.

She noted that the supremacy of the Constitution is declared in Section 2 which states: “Subject to the provisions of sections 49 and 50 of this Constitution, if any other law is inconsistent with this Constitution, this Constitution shall prevail and the other law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void.”

Further Pyke said that there is no real inconsistency between the Constitution and the Pensions Act as the former allows for the granting of an extension up to the age of 65 where the office holder has attained the age of 60.

- Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.