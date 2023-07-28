South-east St Mary MP seeks to restore peace

Annotto Bay, St Mary:

Citing the need to quell tensions among residents and to provide some level of entertainment for the people of South-East St Mary, Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn is banking on sporting activities to preserve the peace among his constituents.

Dunn, who launched a community football league, last week, was quick to mention what he described as the “shockingly disturbing” three murders that were committed in the Annotto Bay area of St Mary in one week, which has shattered the peace and quiet usually enjoyed by residents.

“I don’t want to dwell too much on the murders, but it comes at a time when the town of Annotto Bay and its surroundings were enjoying a peaceful period and residents were settling down,” commented Dunn.

He added, “We have not had any incidents of murders for sometime, but we have had three in one week recently. And so, as member of parliament, I realised that some level of intervention has to take place wherein a move was necessary to bring back the love, bring back the respect, and to bring that community spirit among the people. And I thought long and hard and decided to bring back night football to St Mary. Let us sit together and laugh together, while enjoying football.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Sports and entertainment goes hand in hand and it is my duty to lead from the front in ensuring that every neighbour in South-East St Mary is on speaking terms, so that we can become each other’s keeper. It takes a community to raise a child and peace must be preserved in South-East St Mary. The police alone cannot bring peace and it is absolutely necessary for us as residents to play our part. Disputes must be resolved in a peaceful manner.”

The three murders were committed in the seaside town of Annotto on July 8, 11, 12.

According to Dunn, already the turnout of spectators to the games is rather encouraging and the friendly rivalry among teams is bearing fruit.

He said the so-called factions are relating to each other in a more friendly manner which, according to him, is an indication that the corner league competition, now dubbed the ‘Corner Premier League’ due to its electronic time-added device, is resulting in peace.

“This is one way of bringing back the family together. The people endured almost two years of lockdown, which was a rather frustrating period for many. And so the best outdoor activity at this time is definitely sports, which can bridge the gap and diffuse tensions. And it is working, even though it is at a early stage,” he concluded.

On Sunday, in games played under lights at the Annotto Bay Sports Complex, Dung Bay and Belfield played to a 0-0 draw, while Broadgate defeated Cross Roads 3-0.