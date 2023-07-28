St Elizabeth man charged for allegedly shooting at police

A man who was allegedly among a group that engaged the police in an armed confrontation in Spring Park District, St Elizabeth, on July 8 has been charged.

Thirty-year-old Santino Hibbert, of Luana Housing Scheme in Black River, St Elizabeth, is charged with unauthorised possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The Black River police say about 10:00 p.m., a team on patrol in the area heard explosions and were confronted by hoodlums on a motorcycle when they responded.

The men reportedly opened gunfire at the team, which returned fire.

When the shooting subsided, Hibbert was seen with gunshot wounds.

The police say a Taurus revolver with three cartridges was seized.

His accomplice reportedly escaped on foot in the area.

Hibbert was taken to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment under police guard.

He was subsequently charged and is awaiting a date for court.

