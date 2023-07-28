Taxi operator charged for armed robbery in Old Harbour

A taxi operator who was allegedly among men who committed an armed robbery in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on July 1 has been charged.

He is 37-year-old Jermaine Vassell, otherwise called 'Chicken', of Mexico Main in Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12.

He's charged with unauthorised possession of prohibited weapon, using a firearm to commit a felony, robbery with aggravation, assault at common-law and malicious destruction of property.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says reports are that about 11:30 p.m., a woman was about to close her business, when she was allegedly accosted by Vassell and other men, who were armed with guns.

The men reportedly damaged several items inside the establishment and stole a Samsung cellular phone, a quantity of assorted beverages and $486,000.

The police say intense investigations led to Vassell's arrest.

He was charged after he was pointed out during an identification parade.

