Seven Haitians killed in explosion in southern Brazil

PALOTINA, Brazil (CMC):

Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean Victor Généus, confirmed to reporters today that seven Haitians were killed in an explosion at a plant in southern Brazil.

It’s reported that earlier this week, a grain silo explosion at the C.Vale agricultural cooperative in Brazil’s southern state of Paraná killed at least eight people – seven of them Haitians, and injured 12 others in Palotina.

According to officials at C. Vale, the explosion happened in the early evening on Wednesday and firefighters and rescue teams worked through the night and the next day to provide assistance and recover victims.

At the time of the explosion, the victims were in a tunnel that links different parts of the silo.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The smoke caused by the fire was visible from several kilometers away and the windows of the houses near the cooperative were shattered.

The cause of the blast has not yet been determined.

C. Vale is the second largest agro-industrial cereal cooperative in Brazil.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.