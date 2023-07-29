Teenager who allegedly punches cop in eye to stand trial

A St. Catherine teenager who allegedly punched a policeman and damaged his eye will stand trial in the St. Catherine Parish Court on October 13.

Charged with assault occasioning bodily harm is 18-year-old Tiana Edwards of Yorke Street, Linstead, St Catherine.

The court heard yesterday that mediation failed, after which Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne ruled that the matter be tried.

Allegations are that at about 2 am on August 4 last year, a team of police responded to a report of breaches of the Noise Abatement Act.

The complainant was punched in the face by the irate teenager while he addressed the accused man's father at the illegal party, which was in progress.

The tires of the service vehicle were slashed, with the police team being rescued by reinforcement.

