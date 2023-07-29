USA Coast Guard repatriates 58 migrants to Cuba

MIAMI (CMC):

The United States of America (USA) Coast Guard says its crews repatriated 58 migrants to Cuba on Friday following three separate migrant vessel interdictions originating from Cuba in the past week.

The USA Coast Guard said that along with what its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners “will continue to be a presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the USA via maritime domain.”

“The Coast Guard remains steadfast in its mission to rescue and repatriate migrants, ensuring their safe return to their country of origin,” said Lieutenant Nicholas Fujimoto, District Enforcement Response Law Enforcement Officer.

“Our USA maritime borders are not open for unlawful migration,” he added. “You could be risking your life.”

Since October 1, 2022, the USA Coast Guard said its crews have interdicted or encountered 6,897 Cuban migrants.

