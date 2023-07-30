Dwight Fletcher | Only God’s Spirit can set us free from strongholds

THE WORLD has deliberately programmed us through mental strongholds and steeped us from childhood in an unbiblical way of thinking. Our thinking isn’t accidental. PG-13 programming for children with one-night-stand scenes, for example, create the idea in children that biblical purity is old and antiquated.

In different ways the world suggests that God is wrong; it implies that the Bible cannot be trusted, and that God must understand the reality of the times we live in.

CRUCIFIED ON THE CROSS

Jesus is the Alpha and the Omega, and no other truth (Bible) is greater that His. When we come to Christ, all that we are in nature and character is destined to change and must be submitted to the truth of the Word; and what is not of God must be crucified on the cross of Jesus. “This means that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun!” (2 Corinthians 5:17, NLT).

DIFFICULT LIFE EXPERIENCES

Other ways strongholds are built into us are through our difficult life experiences and the conclusions we’ve drawn from them. Life as we perceive it, is based on whatever set of thoughts and opinions we allow to direct us. To the degree that our experiences do not conform to the Word of God, they can subtly and subconsciously ‘teach’ us that God isn’t who He says He is. God says our lives should be governed by His Word. Our victory comes when we line ourselves up with the reality of God’s Word in our lives.

FALSE TEACHINGS

A third source of strongholds comes from false teachings. Sometimes these come from well-meaning people who just didn’t know what they were saying. We, however, receive what they said, and it has become truth to us, although it’s wrong. Jesus warned, “See to it no one misleads you” (Matthew 24:4). When false teaching becomes our truth and God wants to take us to the next level, heal, or correct us, often we can’t hear it because of these strongholds.

Unbelief is a scheme of thinking that tells us that Christlikeness is impossible and stunts our spiritual growth, but our thinking can be reprogrammed. A stronghold is a spiritual fortress made of our thoughts that defines how we see reality. It’s going to take a fight to defeat these attitudes and ways of thinking. They are ingrained in us and are oftentimes reinforced by Satan, so we must actively fight against them. The weapons we use should not be worldly weapons. The Bible says, “For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. 4 The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world.”

WAYS TO CURE

The way the world fights is to create rules, telling us things to avoid, rather than ways to cure. Using rules to solve a spiritual problem is only short term and usually ends in frustration. Colossians 2:20-23 addresses it: “…as if you were still living in the world, do you submit to rules and regulations, such as, 21 “Do not handle [this], do not taste [that], do not [even] touch!”? 22 (these things all perish with use) — in accordance with the commandments and teachings of men. 23 These practices indeed have the appearance of wisdom … but are of no value against sinful indulgence ...”. These rules are based on our power to obey and to stop ourselves from doing or not doing. The world’s approach only reinforces our weaknesses. Only the Spirit of God can set us free from strongholds; we have no power to do it on our own.