Hundreds flock the National Prophetic Summit in Kingston

Over 500 patrons gathered at the Ambassadors on Hagley Park Road to witness the second staging of the National Prophetic Summit (NPS) hosted by the Maryland-based GIFTED Network on July 14-15. The two-day event featured the spiritually charged prophet, Dr Lovy Elias from Revelation Church of Jesus Christ, based in Los Angeles, California, and US-based worshipper Jay Todd, who led worship nights at the event. NPS 2023 delivered live demonstrations of deliverance, worship, and prophetic teachings to an energetic room of patrons who came from across the island, and overseas, to witness the summit.

The National Prophetic Summit was established in 2019 as a dynamic platform for attendees to experience powerful prophetic teachings, revelatory insights, and life-altering encounters. Renowned speakers, including Prophets Jaquan and Shambraè Gamble, delivered impactful messages that resonated with the audience and ignited their passion for spiritual growth. Throughout the event, attendees were equipped with valuable knowledge, tools, and spiritual gifts to embrace their full potential and impact the world around them. Inspirational worship sessions created an atmosphere of intimacy and connection with God, fostering moments of personal reflection and spiritual renewal.

Among the patrons were Reverend Al Miller, founder of Whole Life Ministries and senior pastor of Fellowship Tabernacle Ministries, who culminated the event with a charge to the event hosts. In his charge, he affirmed the couple that they are purposefully placed in Jamaica to help steward the next critical, spiritual move in the nation.

President and CEO of The GIFTED Network, Prophet Shambraè Gamble, said: “We are deeply grateful to Reverend Al Miller for his presence and the powerful blessing he bestowed upon us at the National Prophetic Summit. His support and affirmation are a testament to the significance of this movement and the impact it will have in the future. It is important to seek the blessings of our fathers as we move forward in taking this region for the Lord. Reverend Miller being here is prophetic because he has done great things for this nation.”

First-time attendee Kris-Ann Hewitt said: “My experience was electrifying. I was filled spiritually and learnt some good lessons, and I also loved the worship sessions in the beginning and end. Can’t wait for next year!”

The GIFTED Network extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the speakers, worship leaders, volunteers, and attendees who made the National Prophetic Summit 2023 a resounding success. The event served as a catalyst for spiritual growth, unity, and the pursuit of God’s glory.