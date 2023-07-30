‘I’m a survivor by God’s grace’

A THIRD cancer diagnosis would have been the proverbial straw breaking the camel’s back for many, but for 68-year-old Eunica Brown, she stood proudly as a symbolic representation of faith and resilience.

November 2010 was the beginning of the life-changing episodic test of faith for Brown. She had no idea that cancer was about to rear its ugly head and wreak havoc in her once peaceful life. Having worked in the hotel and airport industries, Brown was no stranger to hard work. However, at the time that tragedy struck, she was unemployed.

“I have worked at various places. I worked at the airport in Kingston, in hotels, all over.”

Brown recalled, however, that she made the discovery during a routine check of her body. She said that it was customary for her to self-examine her breasts, but she had not done so for a few months.

“I made it my duty to self-examine my breasts while I’m bathing, but for some reason it slipped my mind for about three months.”

Brown said that it was upon returning to her usual self-examination procedure that she made the shocking discovery.

“I ran my finger over my left breast and felt a lump in it. It wasn’t big, but it was tough.”

After the discovery, Brown proceeded to get some medical checks done, which confirmed her worst fear, that the lump was in fact cancerous. Having heard the diagnosis, she swiftly mobilised plans to undergo a mastectomy where she removed her left breast.

Brown explained that this period of her life was very stressful, as she had lost her children’s father who was the chief breadwinner of the family at that time.

“I was under severe emotional stress at the time, as I was not working.”

She shared that after her partner died, she and her five children were on the verge of being homeless.

“My partner was the caretaker of a school, so we lived at a cottage on the compound, but the moment he died, the principal told us that we had to leave.”

Despite being in such dire circumstances, Brown remained hopeful.

SECOND DIAGNOSIS

Six years later in 2016, after recovering fully, Brown was once again faced with another cancer diagnosis.

“One day I felt like having a bowel movement. After going to the toilet, I looked back to examine my stool, and I noticed a streak of blood.”

After making this observation, Brown wasted no time in seeking the advice of medical professionals.

“They recommended that I did a colonoscopy, and the results came back that I had cancer. I said, not again!”

Brown said that she was still not worried, as she took the diagnosis in good grace, while she prepared herself for surgery, which was to remove a part of her colon.

“I am always a positive person, and so faith kept me grounded. Why worry when you can pray?”

She recalled spending her birthday in the hospital where her family members rallied around her and supported her throughout this traumatic experience. She also expressed that even at her second diagnosis, she had no additional symptoms, pain nor complications.

She stated that in 2011, the only problem she had was with chemotherapy, as the hair loss really impacted the way she viewed herself, but she recovered quickly, and kept moving.

THIRD DIAGNOSIS

Brown’s new normal was disrupted once more in 2020, where the diagnosis of sarcoma was realised.

“I tripped and fell, and a year after, a lump appeared in my hand.”

Brown shared that this time around the cancer had returned with excruciating pain that prevented her from even sleeping at nights. She stated that this type of cancer was much more aggressive.

‘The pain got severe, and I went to check it out. After doing some tests in 2020, it was confirmed to be cancer, and again, I had it surgically removed.”

A year went by, and normalcy returned to Brown’s life. This normalcy was, however, undercut, as cancer had once again returned to her hand.

“This time around in 2021, I had to surgically remove the cancer again from my hand, and I also did a skin grafting from my leg to be transferred to the area. It was really two surgeries in one.”

REBOUNDING

Fast forward to 2023, and Eunica Brown has survived four surgeries, beaten three different types of cancers – breast, colon and sarcoma – and is still standing strong as a survivor.

“I’m a survivor by God’s grace. I try to share my story with others because early detection is really the key.”

Brown wishes to encourage women who might be faced with a similar battle to remain steadfast in the face of adversity.

“It is not a death sentence. I am living proof that early detection saves lives. Follow your doctor’s advice. Do not listen to any other advice but your doctor’s, and keep up with your appointments,” she said.