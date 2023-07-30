Police hold St Catherine man with Glock

The St Catherine South Police held a 39-year-old man with an illegal handgun last night during a special operation in Bamboo Ridge District.

Reports are that at about 10:45 p.m., a police team was on a special operation in the community near Old Harbour.

The operatives were in search of wanted men, drugs and illegal guns.

The police team stopped a motor vehicle, and a man alighted. He was searched, and a Glock 19 pistol loaded with several 9mm cartridges was found on him.

He was taken into custody by the police.

The man was escorted to the Old Harbour police station and arrested for suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

He is to be questioned in the presence of an attorney for formal charges to be laid against.