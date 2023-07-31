15 homeless after gunmen set dwellings in Portmore Villa ablaze

Over fifteen people, including children, were left homeless as a result of a fire, believed to be the work of arsonists in Portmore Villa, Gregory Park, St Catherine on Sunday.

The Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch says about 5:30 a.m., the victims were awoken by several men, some of whom were armed with rifles and handguns.

The gunmen reportedly kicked open the doors and took away the occupants' cellular phones.

They then poured a substance believed to be gasoline before setting ablaze all eight bedrooms.

The assailants managed to escape.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police and fire department were alerted and on their arrival, three premises were seen engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported to the Police.

Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, acting divisional commander for the St Catherine South Division, said the police will be increasing their presence in the area and urged the cooperation of residents.

"The St Catherine South Police will not relent in their efforts and we will continue to conduct operations to reduce the opportunities for criminals to commit crimes,” said Nicholson.

In the meantime, investigators are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with identifying these men to contact them at 876-949-8403, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.