After 30 years, education ministry finally signs with JAMCOPY

The Jamaican Copyright Licensing Agency (JAMCOPY), Jamaica’s national reproduction rights and collective management organisation for copyright in text and image-based published works, is celebrating the signing of an agreement this year with the Ministry of Education and Youth, after three decades of negotiations.

This was disclosed by vice-chairman Shirley Carby during last Thursday’s 25th anniversary luncheon at the Alhambra Inn in St Andrew.

The struggle with the education ministry comes against the background of JAMCOPY having bi-lateral agreements in 40 countries across the world in every continent, through which it offers some form of protection to rights-holders in those territories.

Carby pointed to the irony of the situation, given that after JAMCOPY was incorporated in 1998, by 2001 it had an agreement with the government.

“Having received recognition from the Government of Jamaica in 1999, as the sole national agency for the administration of reproduction rights for materials in the printed form … the Government set an example and by 2008 we had licensed all the universities operating in Jamaica. Took us awhile with HEART, but they complied in 2019 and the Ministry of Education, which gave us the longest trial of all, we finally signed with them in 2023.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I think we were negotiating with the Ministry of Education nearly 30 years,” she declared.

Operating from offices at Building 1, 17 Ruthven Road, Kingston Jamcopy operates as a non-profit entity under Jamaica Law in accordance with the Jamaica Copyright Act of 1993. It provides licensing and education solutions that make it easy for businesses, government and educational institutions to manage copyright compliance efficiently. These incorporate facilitating access and allowing users in these organisations to re-use and share content within the organisation and across national borders. Education and awareness building programmes that enable organisations and individuals to maximise returns from their creativity and innovation are also included.

As a collective management organisation, JAMCOPY receives authorisation from creators and publishers of material published in printed and digital format to collectively manage their exclusive rights to publish and reproduce their works in any form.

Carby applauded the fact that Jamaica has a number of other industry-specific collective management organisations and some of these are the Jamaica Federation of Musicians and Affiliates Union, Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates, Jamaica Association of Composers, Authors and Publishers, Jamaica Music Society and the Entertainers of Jamaica Association (EJA).

“Jamaica is quite fortunate actually, for such a small country to have such a broad representation of copyright protection,” the vice-chairman noted.

JAMCOPY’s main functions are to:

• Negotiate licences with users to photocopy or digitise specified portions of text or image-based copyrighted works;

• Collect royalties from these users;

• Distribute the royalties to authors and publishers;

• Educate the public and promote respect for copyright;

• Initiate legal action against infringers of members’ photocopying rights;

• Keep members informed about new developments in copyright legislation and administration.