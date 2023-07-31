Cop accused of grabbing woman’s private parts offered bail

A police constable who is accused of grabbing a woman's private parts while on duty at a police station last year was offered $200,000 bail on Friday.

The lawman, Rashford James, who is attached to the Discovery Bay Police Station, was offered bail on indecent assault charge in the St Ann Parish Court following a bail application by his attorney-at-law John Jacobs.

The alleged victim is a civilian worker at the station.

Allegations are that on August 29, 2022, the complainant was carrying out her duties when the constable locked her in a room and assaulted her.

The woman reportedly managed to free herself and escaped after wrestling with the policeman.

Prior to the alleged assault, the policeman is reported to have called out to the woman, while pointing to his male member and telling her to look at what she had caused.

The woman reportedly reported the incident to a woman corporal who was on duty as well as a woman sergeant.

The incident was also reported to the Centre for Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

James was arrested and charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He is scheduled to return to court on September 19.

James is also being represented by attorney-at-law Courtney Rowe.

Tanesha Mundle

