Eight-year-old boy killed in Kingston double murder

The police are probing a double murder and shooting in Burgher Gully, Kingston East, Sunday night.

Gunmen reportedly struck sometime after 10 p.m. when they opened fire at a house, hitting the occupants.

Information reaching The Gleaner is that a man and an eight-year-old boy were killed.

The man has only been identified as Joel, while the child has been identified as DJ Dawes.

A third person, a male, remains hospitalised.

The area is tense and police are patrolling the space.

More details soon.

- Andre Williams

