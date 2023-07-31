Eight-year-old boy killed in Kingston double murder
Published:Monday | July 31, 2023 | 10:42 AM
The police are probing a double murder and shooting in Burgher Gully, Kingston East, Sunday night.
Gunmen reportedly struck sometime after 10 p.m. when they opened fire at a house, hitting the occupants.
Information reaching The Gleaner is that a man and an eight-year-old boy were killed.
The man has only been identified as Joel, while the child has been identified as DJ Dawes.
A third person, a male, remains hospitalised.
The area is tense and police are patrolling the space.
More details soon.
- Andre Williams
