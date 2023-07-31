Hanover man given 15-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting young relative

An elderly Hanover man who was convicted for sexually assaulting a relative, who is a minor, over a three-year period has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for grievous sexual assault.

He's also sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for attempted sexual intercourse with a person below age 16.

The elderly family member was found guilty by a jury on July 19 and sentenced today in the Hanover Circuit Court.

His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the teenage victim.

The sexual assault by the elderly family member began in 2015, when the victim was nine years old, and lasted until 2017, according to the child's mother.

Family members believe the ordeal caused her to attempt suicide in 2021, which led to another sexual assault, this time by a male aide worker at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover where she was getting medical care.

Nursing aide Damion Bigby, 46, was convicted last year of indecent assault for fondling the teen at the Noel Holmes Hospital where she was being treated after the suicide attempt.

