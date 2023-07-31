Isat Buchanan resigns as PNP Human Rights Commission chairman

Isat Buchanan has resigned as chairman of the People's National Party's Human Rights Commission in the wake of unsavoury comments he made about Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn.

In a media release on Monday, the PNP said he indicated his intention to step down to the party president Mark Golding following remarks he made on a YouTube programme.

"He believes that resigning is in the Party's best interests, as the remarks in question do not reflect the values of the People's National Party," the release said.

It continued: "The Party accepts his resignation and expresses gratitude to Cde Isat for his service to the Commission and thanks him for his contributions."

Earlier, Gender Affairs Minister, Olivia Grange, called for Golding to immediately fire Buchanan.

She also called for the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council to immediately probe Buchanan for breach of the canons of the profession.

