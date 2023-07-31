JCF mourns death of police constable killed in motorcycle crash

The Police High Command is expressing sadness at the death of police constable Tajay Ebanks in a motorcycle crash along the Mango Hall main road in Westmoreland on Sunday.

The 22 year old was assigned to the Westmoreland Traffic Department.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says Ebanks was killed about 8:35 p.m., as he rode a motorcycle towards Little London in the parish.

It says Ebanks collided with a cow that walked into his path.

He was flung from the motorcycle and sustained multiple injuries.

He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The CCU says the Force's Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to the family members, friends and colleagues of Constable Ebanks.

