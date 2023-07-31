PNP Women's Movement condemns Buchanan's comments about the DPP

The People's National Party Women's Movement has condemned remarks by Isat Buchanan, who today resigned as chairman of the PNP's Human Rights Commission, over his unsavoury comments about Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn.

In a media release on Monday afternoon, the Women's Movement said the comments were "unacceptable" and that "such behaviour goes against the principles and values that our party upholds."

"We are fully aware of the pressing gender inequality issue and normalised violence against women in our country. As we strive to build a society grounded in equality and social justice, the People's National Party remains steadfast in our commitment to transforming the power dynamics between men and women," it said.

President of the PNP Women's Movement Patricia Duncan Sutherland said Buchanan's resignation "demonstrates our consistent stance against all forms of abuse or violence towards women."

It also used the opportunity to turn back the spotlight on the Jamaica Labour Party, calling for the women leaders of the JLP to join in denouncing acts of violence against women, regardless of the political affiliation of the abusers.

It pointed to recent instances in which JLP members have been alleged to have abused women.

"The country is watching to see how these matters will be addressed by the JLP, and whether these individuals will continue to represent their party in future elections," the PNP Women's Movement said.

