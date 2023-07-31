Rocky Meade gets new job in OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the appointment of former army head Rocky Meade as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), effective August 1.

Meade is currently serving as Ambassador Plenipotentiary with responsibility for National Strategic Initiatives, a post to which he was appointed in February.

In the meantime, Audrey Sewell, has been appointed Cabinet Secretary.

She currently serves as the Permanent Secretary in both the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Holness has also announced that Arlene Williams will be Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Sewell and Williams' appointments also take effect on August 1.

"The prime minister has tasked these individuals to improve service delivery and efficiency in government. This with a view to ensure the significant gains made by the administration is feat by Jamaicans from all walks of life," a media release from the OPM said.

