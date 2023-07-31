Sales representative accused of renting car to hitman charged with murder

A 35-year-old St Andrew sales representative has been charged on allegations of renting his car for the purpose of a murder and repairing the vehicle to cover up the crime.

Kevin Martin, who is from Jones Town, was charged on Saturday with murder, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact.

The charges are in relation to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Stephen Bryan of Malvern Avenue, Kingston, who was gunned down on Blake Road in St Andrew on Wednesday, June 21.

Reports from the Central police are that about 12:40 p.m., Martin rented his Honda Fit motor car to a man who used said vehicle in the commission of the murder of Bryan.

It is alleged that Martin subsequently repaired several damage to the vehicle, including covering up bullet holes.

As the investigation unravelled, Martin was arrested on Saturday, July 22 and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

