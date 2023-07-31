St Catherine 17-year-old charged with larceny

A 17-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly stealing items as well as livestock from a premise in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The teen was charged on Sunday with larceny from a dwelling and simple larceny.

A court date for him is being finalised.

The Spanish Town police report that in February 2023, the complainant locked up her premises and left.

Upon her return, she reportedly observed that the boy stole several items from her premises including livestock.

After the incident, the teen reportedly returned in July and stole several other items.

A report was made to the police and he was arrested and charged.

