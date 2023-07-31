Students out west benefit from 1,000-book donation

WESTERN BUREAU:

Students from some 10 schools across western Jamaica were last week gifted with 1,000 reading books courtesy of the United States-based Blue World Travel Corporation, and the Montego Bay-based Sarah’s Children non-profit organisation, during a book donation drive at Montego Bay Freeport Pier, in St James.

“We must say thank you for these reading books. We shall read, read, read, read because knowledge is power,” said a group of students from the St Elizabeth-based Pisgah Infant and Primary School, who collectively showed their gratitude during the vote of thanks. The school received a gift of 100 books.

The other nine schools that benefitted from the generous donation of books were as follows: St James - Montego Bay Infant School, Green Pond Primary and Infant School, Albion Primary School, Cambridge Infant School, Rosemount Gardens Citizens Association Summer Camp, Niagara Primary School, and the Learn Smart Academy; Westmoreland - Retrieve Primary School; and Trelawny - Falmouth Infant School.

Alyssa Morrison, a 12-year-old student at Albion Primary School, was all smiles as she commended Blue World Travel Corporation and Sarah’s Children for contributing to the growth of literacy in Jamaica.

“I am very grateful for the books, and I think it is incredible that the organisers have put out so much effort to award students with these books and to help the Jamaican education,” said Morrison.

The World Travel Corporation, which spearheads the Blue World Travel’s Festival at Sea African American Cultural Cruise, has been in operation since 1992. Its goal is to host an annual Caribbean children’s book drive. For this latest initiative, approximately 3,000 cruise passengers took part in providing children’s books.

This year’s visit by the Festival at Sea Cruise marks the fourth time over its 31-year history that the cruise line has visited Jamaica. Its previous stopover was in 2007.

Patricia Yarbrough, the president of Blue World Travel Corporation, who was present for the donation, expressed gratitude to the passengers who voluntarily contributed the books that were donated.

“I would like to acknowledge the passengers who have taken their time to go and purchase the books for the children for this presentation. This could not have happened without you,” said Yarbrough. “Year after year, our passengers take the time to go out when they buy their clothes for their trip, and we always say, “Please remember to bring a children’s book with you as well,” and they have done that, and we appreciate that so much.”

Pamela Findlay, a founding member of Sarah’s Children, said Friday’s event was a special occasion for the non-profit organization, as it was held on the birthday of the late Sarah ‘Modda Sarah’ Darling-Findley, her mother, who inspired the formation of the group.

“The Festival at Sea project organisers chose Jamaican schools to be the recipients of this generous gift from the children’s book drive. They could have gone to another Caribbean Island, but they chose us,” said Findley. “We see the importance of reading and what it does for children as it improves their focus and communication skills. Sarah Findley, who our charity was named in honour of, would be 88 years old today, and it is surreal that this event is happening on her birthday.”

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com