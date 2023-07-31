‘Three-Way' no longer a person of interest, attorney says

Dolcetta Chin, otherwise called 'Three-Way', is no longer considered a person of interest in Friday's quadruple murder in Central Village, St Catherine, his attorney says.

The police via the media had asked Chin to report to the Major Investigation Division (MID) or to the nearest police station following the murders.

However, on Sunday afternoon when Chin and his lawyer, Kemar Robinson, showed up at MID they were advised that he was not a suspect in the matter.

Robinson further stated that he spoke to the investigating officer and was told that the police had no interest in his client concerning these killings.

"Mr Chin maintains his innocence and adds that he has not been to Central Village in over two years," Robinson said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Justin McGregor, also called 'AK Man'; Mark Ellis, also called 'Frassy T'; and two other men, who have so far only been identified by their aliases – 'Otto Man' and 'Mento', were killed in the attack.

Prior to the incident, McGregor was being sought by the St Catherine South Police Division.

Residents reported hearing explosions sometime after 3:30 Friday morning, and checks in the area after 8:00 a.m. led to the discovery of the bodies of the men in an area called China Town.

Head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay said the police believe the men were killed as a result of an internal feud in the Jaggy Jaggy gang, whose leader returned to the community from prison last week Wednesday, after being acquitted of charges.

AK Man had reportedly taken over the leadership of the gang during his absence.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.