Westmoreland residents question CRC’s town hall approach

Western Bureau:

The Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC) failed to impress some residents during last Thursday’s town hall in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, as the exercise was described as ‘flawed’, especially in relation to effectively engaging and connecting with the nation’s youth.

“I am looking at the process, and perhaps one of the reasons why we are where we are now in the process is, the youth are not involved. I think the process is flawed,” said Stephanie Ricketts, a senior citizen, in arguing that whatever changes are made, especially as it relates to abolishing the British monarchy, will mostly affect the youth.

“Do you know why I say it is flawed? It is because we are looking to change something that has been over 60 years old,” noted Ricketts. “In fact, some years ago we started Vision 2030, and we realised that at this point when we are maybe seven years out, what we want to achieve in Vision 2023, we are still far away from it. Yet, in three months, we are trying to change something that has been [in place] over 60 years.”

Ricketts, who was quite vocal in defending her position at the town hall meeting, which was staged at Manning’s School, said that she is not immediately concerned about the changes for herself or those in her age group, but for the youth and generations to come.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Are we going to make the same mistake, or are we going to get the people, the youth, who we are planning for, because it is not planning for somebody like me? I am over 80 and look at your audience, it is the generation to come that we are planning for, and we are planning their future; therefore, the process cannot be this way,” said Ricketts.

Ricketts went on to suggest that the process requires that there should be a way to gauge how much the youth understand the system, not just what was in the civics books in former times, but what is being practised in terms of governance.

Gary Spence, another elderly attendee at the event, was fully supportive of the position advanced by Rickett. He said the Government is rushing the system towards making new laws, which could further bring hardship to future generations.

Awareness

Spence said the language being used by the CRC to bring awareness to Jamaicans is not connecting with the wider youth population and the common man, who might not be academically equipped to understand.

“A nuh all a wi know the Queen language, a nuh all a weh understand some word that unuh a used,” said Spence. “Honestly, unuh naah reach the youth them, and unuh naah reach me neither.”

Spence warned that the plans to replace the British monarchy and transition to republic might not impact him, but the next 60 years and beyond could be disastrous to those generations who will be faced with new laws.

“Unuh a make plans. a nuh fi me enuh, me a get old, a fi some children whe nuh born yet, and I want to know that when I leave here my job is done, so I am not going to sit down and make nobody make no fool-fool laws,” said Spencer.

Dr David Henry, an independent member of the CRC, admits that they will never be able to reach all Jamaicans, especially the youth through town hall meetings, but noted that the town hall method is just one of several approaches being used.

As to the specific concerns raised by the residents, Henry said the CRC, through the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, will soon be embarking on an intensive education campaign, utilising TikTok and other social media platforms.