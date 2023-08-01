British fugitive arrested in Jamaica gets 13 years for murder

Stasious Scott, the British man accused of murder who fled his country and was arrested in January at the Sangster International Airport in St James, was today sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment in the United Kingdom.

He had pleaded guilty on July 4 to choking 38-year-old Justin Bello to death in his flat in Stockwell, south-west London, in November 2019.

The body of the deceased was stripped and left in a bin, where it was found by garbage collectors some 48 hours later.

One of the men made the grim discovery when he saw a black suitcase on the ground with feet sticking out of it.

Scott had been on the run for more than three years.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was extradited from Jamaica after waiving his rights to a hearing.

-Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.