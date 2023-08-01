Growth & Jobs | Skills boost: D&G Foundation launches certified forklift operator training programme

The Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) Foundation has collaborated with DECS Management & Logistics Services Limited and Project STAR to introduce a training and certification programme for forklift operators. The programme will boost the employability of marginalised youth. The launch was hosted on July 17 at Red Stripe’s Spanish Town Road Brewery, with training commencing today.

“This partnership is the true definition of corporate social responsibility,” noted JMMB Group CEO and Co-Chairman of Project STAR Keith Duncan as he delivered the ceremony’s keynote address. He continued, “This is a symbol of big businesses, medium-sized businesses, and small businesses joining forces to create opportunities for unemployed and marginalised youth residing in Jamaica to become fully trained and productive individuals in the country’s workforce.”

The programme was designed to increase the number of certified forklift operators in Jamaica, expand the safety operations of companies, and ultimately, improve production coverage and productivity within the country. Following the one month certified training initiative, graduates have an opportunity to find gainful and meaningful employment through internships.

Speaking at the launch, DECS Management CEO Sheldon Beckford stated: “Our growth and success has only been made possible by the great partnerships that we have enjoyed, especially with Red Stripe over the years. At DECS, we seek to expand and make reality our commitment to give back to our communities because until everyone sees this country as theirs, there will be no ownership. We are then pleased to partner with D&G Foundation and Project STAR to make transformations for the benefit of Jamaica.”

The foundation worked alongside Project STAR to identify and select unemployed youth within underserved communities to participate in the programme. The D&G team will sustain the cost for trainees to obtain practical and soft skills training, provide daily lunch for participants, and grant a daily travel stipend throughout the duration of the training programme. Following certification, DECS Management will offer internships to the trainees and engage the graduates at Red Stripe or Celebration Brands Limited after a successful internship.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“To all our trainees, you are now part of our Red Stripe family. People might underestimate the value of forklift training, but it keeps the wheels of our manufacturing job turning. We at the D&G Foundation are committed to doing things differently and contributing to building a better Jamaica - as our motto says, ‘Impacting Lives, Enriching Communities’. I’m looking forward to seeing you all here at Red Stripe, learning, growing, and successfully completing this programme to contribute positively as responsible members of this nation,” encouraged D&G Foundation Director Dianne Ashton Smith.

At least 21 trainees will receive practical and soft skills training from expert forklift trainer Patrick Pottinger. The programme is set to last for one month, followed by 20 days of paid internship.