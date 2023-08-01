Immigration Corner | Is Canada looking for engineers?

Dear Ms Powell,

I am an engineer and I’m interested in living in Canada. I’m just not sure if Canada is recruiting engineers currently. Can you tell me if I would qualify and what documents would I need? Do I still need to do an English test, even though I did up to a master’s degree level in an English-speaking country? I look forward to reading your answers. Thank you for your time.

BB

Dear BB,

Canada continues to issue invitation to individuals to become permanent residence if you can satisfy the requirements. Recently, the government has been doing occupation-based selections based on the categories such as French-language proficiency, trade occupations, transport occupations, healthcare occupations, science, technology, engineering, and mathematical (STEM) occupations.

You did not tell me your area of specialisation; however, you should know that engineering managers as well as civil, computer, software, electrical, electronics, metallurgical and materials engineers, industrial and manufacturing engineers fall within the category of STEM occupations. This does not mean that if your occupation is not on the list, that you should not apply. Immigration, Citizenship and Immigration Canada (IRCC) continues to do general selection from the pool of candidates in the express entry pool. The key is to be able to enter the pool and have a high score, so that you will be selected.

NATIVE SPEAKERS

To enter the pool of candidates, you are required to demonstrate your language skills. Applicants are required to demonstrate that they are competent in at least one of the two official languages, which are French and English. Every candidate is required to take a standard test by an objective third party. No one is given preferential treatment based on their country of origin. Everyone is required to have their language assessed in a fair and unbiased way using established standards. So, both English and French native speakers are required to sit at least one test to qualify. If you can sit both English and French languages and get above the minimum Canadian Language Benchmark, then you stand a good chance of being selected.

The two acceptable English tests are CELPIP: Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program - General test; and the IELTS – International English Language Testing System - General Training option. The IELTS exam is offered in most countries. However, you would need to visit the USA or Canada to sit the CELPIP test.

For French, you must sit the TEF Canada: Test d’évaluation de français or the TCF Canada: Test de connaissance du français. The local Alliance Francais office should be able to assist you with this test, or you may need to do the exam in Canada.

CREDENTIAL ASSESSMENT

Each candidate must provide an education credential assessment report if you studied outside of Canada. This is a report prepared by one of the authorised companies that evaluate your foreign education. The report is used to determine if your foreign degree, diploma, certificate is valid and equal to a Canadian certification. This report is a requirement to be admitted into the express entry pool and to apply for the Provincial Nominee Programme.

You must use one of these designated organisations, such as Comparative Education Service – University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies, International Credential Assessment Service of Canada, World Education Services, International Qualifications Assessment Service, International Credential Evaluation Service. You should check the processing time and cost before choosing a company. Ensure that you have sealed copies of your transcript ready to submit to the organisation.

Individuals with high language scores, accredited education, savings and a minimum of one year work experience in the required occupation have a strong chance of being selected and could receive permanent residence in less than a year. I recommend that you consult with an immigration lawyer to assist you with your application.

Deidre S. Powell is an immigration lawyer, mediator, and notary public in Canada. Submit your questions and comments to info@deidrepowell.com or request a telephone consultation via WhatsApp 613.695.8777. You can also find her on Facebook and Instagram.