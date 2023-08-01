Isat Buchanan apologises for offensive comments about DPP

Attorney and former chairman of the People's National Party's Human Rights Commission Isat Buchanan has apologised for offensive comments he made about Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn.

Buchanan received instant backlash after making the comments on a Youtube programme on Sunday night, forcing him to resign his post on the commission.

During the programme, Buchanan quoted lyrics from convicted murderer and dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel's song The Menace, in which the deejay referenced "Paula" using coarse language.

In a message posted to social media on Tuesday, Buchanan said "my comments and use of the song reference are indeed unfortunate, and for that, I unequivocally apologise."

"I specifically wish to indicate to Ms Llewellyn that I deeply regret this and I am truly sorry," he continued.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Buchanan said while he is a believer in free speech he recognises the importance of preserving public civility and mutual respect in engaging with each other as a society.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.