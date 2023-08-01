St Catherine police recover 11 stolen cars, arrest one suspect

The police have launched a probe following the recovery of 11 stolen motor vehicles in the Gordon Wood community in St Catherine Tuesday morning.

One suspect was taken into custody following an 18-hour operation to uncover a car-stealing ring in the St Catherine South police division.

The stolen vehicles, most of which were Toyota and Nissan models, were in different stages of being scrapped.

Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, acting divisional commander for St Catherine South, said the police will continue their offensive against motor vehicle thieves who have been active in the parish.

"We are operating on the ground to let thieves of motor vehicles know that there is no haven for those who want to deprive people of their possessions," Nicholson said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.