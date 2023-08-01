Student charged for allegedly holding up taxi operator

Police assigned to the Kingston East division have charged an 18-year-old student following an incident at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Elletson Road, in Kingston on Sunday.

He is Kimani Small, otherwise called 'Kun', of Anderson Street, Kingston.

He has been charged with assault with the intent to rob, assault at common law and being armed with a prohibited weapon.

The police say Small and another man boarded a taxi in the Manley Meadows community about 11:00 a.m.

One of the men sat at the rear of the vehicle while the other sat in the front passenger seat.

The one at the back reportedly brandished a firearm, which he placed at the driver's head and demanded all his property.

The driver started to speed and both men jumped from the vehicle.

On Monday, Small was arrested and placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out.

His alleged accomplice is still at large.

