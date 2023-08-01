US welcomes Kenya’s decision to send troops to Haiti

WASHINGTON, CMC – The United States has welcomed the decision by Kenya to lead a multinational force into Haiti as escalating violence between armed gangs and police in the French-speaking CARICOM country is feeling a humanitarian crisis that has displaced tens of thousands of people.

“At the request of Friends of Haiti Group of Nations, Kenya has accepted to positively consider leading a Multi-National Force to Haiti,” Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua said in a statement last weekend, adding that Kenya's commitment is to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haitian police to restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations.

“The United States commends the government of Kenya for responding to Haiti's call and for considering to serve as the lead nation for a multinational force in Haiti to assist in addressing insecurity caused by gang violence.

“The United States looks forward to working with partners of Haiti to advance this process successfully, including through a UN Security Council Resolution authorising a multinational force to Haiti,” US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said in a statement, adding “our support for the people of Haiti remains unwavering”.

Last year, Haiti's Prime Minister Dr Ariel Henry, sent an urgent appeal to the UN asking for “the immediate deployment of a specialised armed force, in sufficient quantity” to stop gang warfare.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Last month, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the UN Security Council and major potential contribution countries to act fast to create the conditions for the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti.

Guterres said that a UN expert's estimate that Haiti needs up to 2,000 additional anti-gang police officers is no exaggeration.

Last month, CARICOM leaders at their summit in Trinidad and Tobago “expressed “grave concern over the deep humanitarian, security and governance crisis,” in Haiti,.

“They noted the need for the immediate creation of a Humanitarian and Security Stabilisation Corridor under the mandate of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution, and agreed to seek support from international partners to help finance its establishment and the strengthening of security in Haiti,” according to the communique issued following the summit.

Last week, the United States issued a Level 4 (Do Not Travel) Advisory on Haiti, advising its officials and their families as well as non-essential workers to leave the Caribbean nation as soon as possible on commercial flights.

The advisory also asked other US nationals not to travel to Haiti, adding that if they must travel there, they should register with the “Smart Traveler Enrollment Programme (STEP), a free service that allows US citizens and nationals travelling and living abroad to enrol their trip with the nearest US Embassy or Consulate.

Blinken said the United States is calling on Haitian stakeholders to take steps urgently to expand political consensus and restore democratic order, consistent with the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.