Woman charged for allegedly stabbing her partner during a fight

A St Catherine woman is now behind bars after being charged for allegedly stabbing her common-law partner during a fight and stealing a sum of money from him.

Twenty-seven-year-old gas pump attendant, Jodian Williams, of Cheesefield district, has been charged with robbery with aggravation, malicious destruction of property and unlawful wounding following an incident the community on Saturday.

The Linstead police say about 3:40 p.m., Williams and her common-law partner had an argument that developed into a fight.

The man left and went in his vehicle, but was chased by Williams, who allegedly inflicted stab wounds to his body and removed a sum of cash from the vehicle.

She reportedly went on to destroy his clothes and parts of his vehicle.

The man drove away and made a report to the police.

He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Williams was arrested and charged.

