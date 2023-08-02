23-y-o man charged for fatal Kingston gun attack

A 23-year-old Kingston man who is in custody for a gun offence has been charged for the fatal shooting of a woman during a 2022 attack on a group on Malvern Avenue in the parish.

Roberto Green, of Victoria Avenue, Kingston, was charged on Friday with murder.

He is charged in connection with the killing of Sulaine Smith on the night of Saturday, August 20, 2022.

The police report that about 10:40, Smith was among a group of people along the roadway playing games when Green, along with other armed men, approached and opened gunfire.

When the shooting subsided, Smith was seen with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Green, who has been in custody since February for illegal possession of firearm, was charged with Smith's murder after he was pointed out during an Identification Parade on Friday, July 28.

His court date is being arranged.

