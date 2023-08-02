Another motorist killed in collision with a cow
A man is dead and two other people hospitalised following a motor vehicle collision on Bay Road in Little London, Westmoreland, on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Christopher Samuels.
The police say about 2:20 a.m., Samuels was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla Axio motor car which was being driven towards Negril. Upon reaching a section of the roadway a cow walked into the path of the vehicle causing a collision.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree.
The three persons in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital where Samuels was pronounced dead and the others hospitalised.
-Janet Silvera
