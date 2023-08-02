Custos Perrin ready to embrace republic status

WESTERN BUREAU:

WESTMORELAND’S CUSTOS, the Reverend Hartley Perrin, says the negative impacts of slavery have caused many Jamaicans to lose hope and pride in themselves because of the British Monarch’s preference for people with lighter complexion.

“It is because of this (the preference) why so many of our Jamaican men and women now are bleaching, changing their complexion because they have lost their identity as a people and feel that the only way we can go forward is by having another hue,” argued Perrin, who was speaking at last week’s Constitutional Reform Committee’s town hall meeting at Manning’s School in Westmoreland.

“We’re talking about an institution (the British Monarchy) that looks in brighter favour towards those persons of a certain hue and complexion, and there’s no two ways about it,” added Perrin.

COMMON PRACTICE

While there is no known data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness on the number of Jamaicans who are bleaching their skin, or the economic impact caused by the damage it has done to the skin of many users, the practice is common in many Jamaican communities, where young men and women called the practice “toning up” or “touch up”.

The importation of some of the more popular bleaching creams used in Jamaica is illegal and persons involved in bringing them into the island have been arrested and charged. Earlier this year, Chinese business operator Chee Chung was fined $6.4 million under the Proceeds of Crime Act for the unlawful sale of the products.

Perrin believes that a new Jamaican Constitution and a change from the current system of government to a republic system of government could create the platform for a national reset, which could create a greater sense of pride among Jamaicans.

“I believe we can achieve this by changing our Constitution, by recognising that we can be proud Jamaicans, making our own decisions and charting our own course, without thinking that we have to please Madam Queen in former years, and now Mr King,” the custos said.

The Constitutional Reform Committee was given a mandate to guide a three-part constitutional reform process, which includes focusing on abolition of the constitutional monarchy, establishment of republican status for Jamaica, and assessing the country’s legal and constitutional infrastructure to facilitate putting together a new constitution.

While the transition to a republic is not simple, Perrin said he is happy that common Jamaicans can now have a voice by expressing their views and opinions on the kinds of constitutional provisions they would want for themselves and the nation.

In addition to the observation by Perrin, other attendees expressed concern about what appears to be a lack of interest by the nation’s youth, the age group that will be most impacted by whatever changes are made to the current governance structure.