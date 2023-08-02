DPP Paula Llewellyn on leave, Jeremy Taylor acting

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn KC is on leave for three weeks, effective today.

Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Jeremy Taylor KC, will be acting in the post.

It is expected that on her return to work, she will get a further extension of two years arising from the amendment late last month to the Constitution of Jamaica. Llewellyn was given a three-year extension in 2020.

Prior to the amendment, the age of retirement was 60 years. Now the age of retirement for the DPP and the Auditor General is 65 years. The Governor General on July 31 gave his assent to the amendment, thereby establishing it in law.

The amendment has been met with threats of legal challenges, oppositions and calls for Llewellyn not to benefit from the revised retirement age.

But three senior deputy directors in her office have lauded Llewellyn, who is the first female DPP, for her for what they say is her outstanding performance on the job.

The tributes were made last month when the St Andrew Business and Professional Women's Club presented Llewellyn with the Mavis Watts Award for her contribution to the field of law enforcement. The award is named after the founder of the club.

Jeremy Taylor described Llewellyn as sublime and superb in her craft as an advocate in the courts of law in Jamaica.

“She is indeed the best lawyer in Jamaica, bar none, who practises and is engaged in criminal litigation. She is a true public servant always forcing herself and staff to ask ourselves when contemplating an action, is it in the public interest and how do the people in Jamaica benefit?”

Taylor added that “apart from being larger than life itself and brilliant beyond words, she is caring, kind, strong, and will always go above and beyond for her friends, family and her country in order to do what is right.”

In lauding her, Claudette Thompson said “we cannot truly capture in words how instrumental you have been to public engagement and sensitisation where the work we do is concerned. You have been as fierce as you have been gentle, steadfast in your commitment to the public whom we serve while protecting their interest.”

Sharon Milwood- Moore thanked Llewellyn for sharing her knowledge and experience in helping “to mold me as I have sought further to hone my skills as an advocate and a leader.”

-Barbara Gayle

