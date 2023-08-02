'Evil' killed by police in St Elizabeth

The police say one of Westmoreland's most feared gunmen was shot and killed during a confrontation with cops in Burnt Savannah, Lacovia in St Elizabeth, Wednesday morning.

He has been identified as Nicholas Ruben, otherwise called 'Evil'.

The police say a Berretta pistol and with five nine-millimetre cartridges were seized.

Meanwhile, head of the St Elizabeth police, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, says the police are keeping a close watch on several persons, who have been charged for serious offences and have given residential addresses in the parish to the courts.

He says these persons are required to report to various police stations as a condition of their bail.

“We are keeping a close eye on persons residing in the parish, who have serious matters before the court,” said Minto.

The matter is being investigated by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

