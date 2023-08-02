GLC chairman files complaint against attorney Isat Buchanan

Chairman of the General Legal Council (GLC), Denise Kitson, KC, has lodged a complaint against attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan for unsavoury comments made against the Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn and Justice Minister Delroy Chuck.

The complaint was sent to the GLC's Disciplinary Committee today for a decision to be made on whether there is prima facie case against Buchanan.

Buchanan sparked public outcry and condemnation from several civil society groups as well as political organisations after he made the offensive comments.

Buchanan, while co-hosting YouTube programme on Sunday, made the comments while quoting lyrics from convicted murderer and dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel's song “The Menace”, in which he instructed the DPP to perform a certain sexual act.

In documents seen by The Gleaner, Kitson said the complaint was made on the basis that the profane language used by Buchanan and his conduct constituted a breach of Canon 1(b) and VIII(b) of the Legal Profession ( Cannon of Professional Ethics), in that, it is conduct which failed to maintain the honour and dignity of the legal profession and which tend to discredit the profession and is unbecoming of a lawyer.

The GLC chairman informed The Gleaner yesterday that the council met and had decided on a course of action that it would be pursuing.

Buchanan was forced to resign from his post as chairman of the People's National Party Human Rights Commission.

CVM Television also parted ways with Buchanan who was contracted as a guest host on its morning programme.

Buchanan, however, has since apologised for his utterances.

The lawyer also apologised to Llewellyn, noting that he is truly sorry and deeply regretted his utterances, which have been described by many as “ vile, crass and misogynist”.

- Tanesha Mundle

