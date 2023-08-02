JAMBAR condemns offensive statements by attorney Isat Buchanan

The Jamaican Bar Association (JAMBAR) on Wednesday afternoon condemned statements made by attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan towards Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn, noting that he sought to “denigrate” the King's Counsel, her office, Government ministers and the Jamaican Constitution.

At the same time, the association of lawyers said it is for the General Legal Council (GLC) to determine whether Buchannan in his utterances, which have since been widely condemned, breached Canon 1(b).

That canon requires that: “Attorneys shall at all times maintain the honour and dignity of the profession and shall abstain from behaviour which may tend to discredit the profession of which he is a member.”

The GLC is charged with the responsibility of regulating the profession.

JAMBAR said it noted Buchanan's resignation as chairman of the Opposition People's National Party's Human Rights Commission and that he has since apologised.

But it argued that the two actions fall far short of an acknowledgement of the extent to which he “denigrated the women of our profession and generally that his language and tone in making the statements may have caused persons to view the legal profession in a negative light”.

Buchanan, while participating in a YouTube programme earlier this week, cited the lyrics of a Vybz Kartel song believed to be directed at Llewellyn, who successfully prosecuted a murder trial involving the deejay that captured the nation's attention.

Kartel, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, is now being represented by Buchanan in his appeal at the Privy Council.

“JAMBAR places on record that it strongly and in no uncertain terms, objects to any statement by any attorney-at-law which denigrates women, fellow attorneys-at-law, ministers of Government, the Constitution of Jamaica and any member of the society,” the association said in a statement.

It said whether attorneys are members of a political party, members of the media or are speaking on any other platform, they are duty bound by the Canons of Ethics until they choose to voluntarily cease to practise law, or a decision is made to the contrary by the disciplinary committee of the GLC.

Buchanan's comments followed extensive public debate on the Government's handling of an amendment to the Constitution to move the retirement age for the DPP and auditor general from 60 to 65 years.

“It is when we forget the canons while in pursuit of other objectives, we run the very real risk of discrediting the very profession of which we are a part, having sworn to uphold its standards.

“We must hold as a central tenet, that we have a collective responsibility to each other, to protect the image and reputation of our noble profession. If we fail to uphold this responsibility, we can endanger our continued participation in this noble profession,” JAMBAR said.

- Kimone Francis

