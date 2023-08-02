Local author, Hortense M. Jenkins, launches latest book ‘Bellinda Bell’

JAMAICAN AUTHOR Hortense M. Jenkins launched her latest book, Bellinda Bell, last Saturday at Tiki Tail restaurant in Richmond, St Ann, to an appreciative audience.

Jenkins’ sixth book, Products from Under the Old Naseberry Tree, which was scheduled to be launched last year but the event was postponed, shared the spotlight with Bellinda Bell, the author’s fictional story of a Jamaican girl’s journey to Southampton during the Windrush Era.

The story of 22-year-old Jamaican Bellinda Bell, which was inspired by true events, began in the mid-50s and follows the “strong-willed, temperamental, fearless and not very intelligent young woman” as she boarded a banana boat with other migrants to embark on the three-week trip to England. The story follows her as she sailed hundreds of miles from the Caribbean to the monarchy in search of a better life.

Bellinda Bell is published by Archway Publishing, a company created from the merger of leading publishers, Simon & Schuster, and Author Solutions.

Support for the launch came from several people from across St Ann, including Jenkins’ childhood community of Clarksonville and nearby communities.

Indeed, it was the principal of Clarksonville All-Age, Otis Simpson, who was the first to read an excerpt from one of the books, reading from chapter 23 in Products From Under the Old Naseberry Tree.

Simpson commended Jenkins for the work she had done, not just for publishing over half-a-dozen books, but also for helping the community.

“Well done, ma’am!” he heartily congratulated her. Another principal, Polly-Ann Brady of Inverness Primary and Infant School, read from Bellinda Bell. She, too, commending the author on her works.

Pastor Hubert Hall, who also spoke, lauded the writer for her achievements.

In response to the commendations, Jenkins said it was God who gave her the mentality to write the books, which include naseberry trilogy, Meet Me Under the Old Naseberry Tree, Products from Under the Old Naseberry Tree, and It Happened Under the Old Naseberry Tree, and Spirits of the Living God; Pinches, Patches and the Petchary, and StarEye Stood Still.

“This is an awesome moment for me,” Jenkins remarked. She urged people in the education sector to focus on the education system, as they need to prepare young people for the future.