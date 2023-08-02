Man shot during attempted robbery at gas station charged

The police have charged a 24-year-old groundsman in connection with the alleged attempted robbery of a female pump attendant at a gas station on Slipe Road in St Andrew.

Collin Campbell, who was shot during an exchange with a security guard at the gas station, was charged with assault with intent to rob, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and using a firearm to commit a felony after being released from hospital.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 14.

The police reported that about 5:11 p.m., Campbell and his accomplice drove a motorcycle to a gas station on Slipe Road where a gun was pointed at a female pump attendant and her properties demanded.

The woman raised an alarm and a security guard on duty confronted the men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They both escaped in the area leaving behind a weapon, according to the police.

One of the culprits later showed up at hospital with gunshot wounds.

He was later placed under police guard.

Upon his release, he was charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.