McKoy: Where is America’s trust now?

WESTERN BUREAU:

BISHOP O’GARTH MCKOY, the national superintendent of the United Pentecostal Church of Jamaica, is commending Jamaica’s leadership for its recent refusal to grant diplomatic privileges to the partner of a gay American diplomat, even as he urges Jamaicans to ensure their children are taught about God.

McKoy made his stance clear while delivering the keynote sermon at the annual Independence Church Service for St James, held at the Kings Chapel United Pentecostal Church in Montego Bay on Sunday. The service was held as part of this year’s national Emancipation and Independence celebration under the theme ‘Jamaica 61 Proud and Strong’.

“Regarding the recent stance of the Government, based on the clippings in the media, that we will not embrace that LGBTQ+ scenario, I know there are going to be consequences for it. Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any nation,” said McKoy, referencing Proverbs 14:34.

“Buy the truth and sell it not … the once great United States of America (US) was established on the faith of their founding fathers, ‘In God we trust’. I wonder where their trust is now?” McKoy added. “Man without God is sinful, lost, imprisoned, and enslaved. If freedom, to you, means that you can do anything you want, you are not free.”

Last month, reports emerged that Jamaica and the US, which have always enjoyed a positive diplomatic relationship, were involved in a row over Jamaica’s refusal to grant diplomatic immunity to the same-sex partner of a new diplomat being posted by the US to Jamaica, where same-sex marriage is not legally recognised.

The situation was exacerbated by subsequent reports that the US denied applications to extend the stay of three Jamaican diplomats at Jamaica’s embassy and consulates in that country.

TENSIONS

However, Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith dismissed the reports of tensions between the two countries, stating that Jamaica and the US continue to enjoy close ties, and that members of staff from both embassies continue to live and work in each other’s territory and are expected to obey the laws of their respective host countries.

McKoy also warned during Sunday’s service that parents must take responsibility for their children having a knowledge of spiritual matters and a close connection to God.

“As our children and grandchildren are going on to university, we have a responsibility to ensure that we raise them up the right way. Inasmuch as education is important, the fear of God is the beginning of knowledge, and a generation of educated people without God Almighty is a generation that is lost,” McKoy said sternly.

“When values are not utilised and are trampled, the next generation will have no foundation to stand on. We have too many of our young people going on to university who are now atheists, and many are denying the existence of God and becoming agnostics,” McKoy added. “Jamaica has more churches per square mile than any other country in the world, but we need to have more God per square mile than anywhere else in the world.”

Meanwhile, in his remarks at the service, State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (West), Homer Davis, said that Jamaica’s 61st anniversary as an independent nation is a cause for celebration and scrutiny.

“We are at a very critical juncture of life in this country. Sometimes when we speak, you would think that we have been an independent nation for over 500 years, but we are only 61 years old and we have achieved a lot,” said Davis. “These are occasions when our leaders should stand out and let the people who are looking upon us [know and understand] that we are leading in their best interest.”