New MoBay Rotaract boss sets ambitious mentorship agenda

In a bid to foster the better development of young people in western Jamaica, Gavin Anderson, the newly installed president of the Rotaract Club of Montego Bay, is pledging to help mentor high school boys in the region to keep them away from unlawful activities such as lottery scamming and drug smuggling.

Anderson, a personal banker with Sagicor Jamaica, said that over the past seven years, he has acquired a love for offering workable solutions to help motivate others, especially young people, to help them to become the best versions of themselves.

“My vision is to create a mentorship initiative to inspire high school boys to become positive world leaders and solution seekers,” said Anderson, who was giving his inaugural address after his elevation to the presidency of the Rotaract Club of Montego Bay.

“I desire to continue this legacy of Rotaract by executing sustainable service projects while building a strong network of like-minded and exuberant young professionals,” added Anderson.

The Rotaract Club of Montego Bay is a non-profit Rotary International Service club led by a group of young professionals under the motto, ‘Fellowship Through Service’.

In addition to Anderson, a new 10-member board was installed in the installation service, which took place at the Day O’ Plantation Restaurant, in Montego Bay.

Anderson, a Cornwall College past student, said that with the help of his board and with the support of networking, he is satisfied that he will be able to make a success of his ambitious plans to bring his mentorship programme to as many high schools as possible.

After seven years of being a Rotaract, Anderson said he is still inspired by the organisation’s positive spirit and rich culture, which are based on the idea of fellowship through service. He added that he will continue to work to promote the personal and professional growth of both the students he plans to interact with and his members.

“I strongly believe that our network should be one with net worth, especially when it comes to each one helping one because that’s what Rotaract and Rotary is about. Additionally, to understand and serve our members, giving value or time spent, because we’re a volunteer organisation,” he added.

Over recent years, the need for the mentorship of young people in western Jamaica has become more pronounced as many have been turning away from productive endeavours and turning to vices such as lottery scammer and drug peddling.